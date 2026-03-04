Markets
STVN

Stevanato Group Expects Annual Results To Improve; Stock Up 5% In Pre-Market

March 04, 2026 — 07:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), an Italian provider of industrial drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted profit of €0.59 to €0.63 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of €331.8 million to €346.9 million, on revenue of €1.26 billion to €1.29 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the Group has reported adjusted profit of €0.54 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of €298 million, on revenue of €1.186 billion.

STVN was up by 5.09% at $15.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.