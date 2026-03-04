Stevanato Group Expects Annual Results To Improve; Stock Up 5% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN), an Italian provider of industrial drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted profit of €0.59 to €0.63 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of €331.8 million to €346.9 million, on revenue of €1.26 billion to €1.29 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the Group has reported adjusted profit of €0.54 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of €298 million, on revenue of €1.186 billion.

STVN was up by 5.09% at $15.48 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

