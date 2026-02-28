Sterlite Technologies (BSE:532374) Price Target Increased by 28.38% to 161.89

The average one-year price target for Sterlite Technologies (BSE:532374) has been revised to ₹ 161.89 / share. This is an increase of 28.38% from the prior estimate of ₹ 126.10 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 118.97 to a high of ₹ 209.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 159.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterlite Technologies. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532374 is 0.01%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.82% to 16,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,808K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,499K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,805K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 2,019K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,257K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532374 by 77.36% over the last quarter.

