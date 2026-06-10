Sterling's Stone Ridge Buyout Deal: A Catalyst for E-Infrastructure?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has expanded its geographic footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Texas by acquiring Stone Ridge Contracting, LLC. The acquired company will be operating under STRL’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment.



Sterling stock tumbled 5.6% during yesterday’s trading hours and moved further down 2% in the after-hours.

Sterling’s Growth Momentum With Stone Ridge Deal

Stone Ridge is a Pocatello, ID-based heavy civil, concrete and construction management services provider that strengthens STRL’s hold on high-growth markets of Idaho, Oregon, North Dakota, Washington and Texas. The services of Stone Ridge stretch across booming sectors, including data centers, mining and industrial infrastructure.



Notably, in 2026, Stone Ridge is expected to generate revenues between $180 million and $200 million, with EBITDA margins projected to be in the mid-teens. Sterling will be reporting its updated 2026 guidance in the second-quarter 2026 financial reports, highlighting the partial-year contributions from the Stone Ridge acquisition.



The purchase price includes a combination of cash and Sterling common stock, with Stone Ridge having an earn-out opportunity, contingent upon meeting certain EBITDA targets on or before Dec. 31, 2031.

STRL’s Buyout Efforts Bode Well

Sterling’s acquisition strategy is evolving beyond simple scale expansion and is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiator. The acquisition of CEC has significantly strengthened Sterling’s presence in high-growth, mission-critical markets such as AI-driven data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities and advanced manufacturing projects. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, CEC contributed $156 million in revenues and nearly $1.9 billion to the combined backlog, accelerating Sterling’s growth trajectory and enhancing earnings visibility.



More importantly, the deal enables STRL to offer integrated site-development and electrical-services solutions, creating cross-selling opportunities and positioning the company as a one-stop partner for complex infrastructure projects. This integrated model is already generating results, with the company executing data center campuses that combine both capabilities.



Moreover, Sterling’s strong balance sheet provides ample flexibility to pursue further strategic acquisitions while continuing to invest in organic growth initiatives. It ended the first quarter of 2026 with $511.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, generated a robust operating cash flow of $165.6 million and maintained a manageable debt profile. This financial strength enables Sterling to fund acquisitions without overleveraging the balance sheet, while also supporting capital expenditures, share repurchases and future expansion opportunities.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider soared 174.9% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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Besides contributions from its strategic acquisitions, STRL is gaining from multi-year growth visibility for mission-critical activities, alongside its ability to offer integrated site development and mission-critical electrical services under one roof.

Sterling’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the same sector.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Comfort Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.3%, on average. The stock has surged 96.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates improvements of 30.5% and 49.1%, respectively, from a year ago.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Quanta delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average. The stock has climbed 63.9% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 21.5% and 29.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25%, on average. Shares of Dycom have increased 34.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS indicates growth of 34.8% and 30.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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