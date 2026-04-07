Is Sterling's Robust Cash Flow Story Still Underappreciated?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL continues to deliver a compelling growth narrative, but its strong cash flow generation may still be underappreciated by investors. It exited 2025 on a high note, generating a robust $440 million in operating cash flow, supported by disciplined project selection, margin expansion and strong execution. Notably, this cash generation aligns with STRL’s strategy of prioritizing high-return, mission-critical projects, particularly within its fast-growing E-Infrastructure segment.



A surge in demand for data centers, semiconductor facilities and large-scale manufacturing projects is aiding prospects for the E-Infrastructure segment, resulting in 58.8% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025. During the year, Sterling’s adjusted EBITDA grew year over year by 47%, with margins surpassing 20% for the first time, and adjusted EPS surging 53% to $10.88. This combination of strong profitability and cash conversion underscores the company’s operational efficiency and pricing discipline.



Importantly, the company’s balance sheet remains a key strength. Sterling ended the year with a net cash position, providing ample flexibility to pursue acquisitions, invest in growth and return capital through share repurchases. In 2025 alone, it deployed $74 million toward buybacks, signaling confidence in its long-term outlook. Looking ahead, visibility remains solid, backed by a record backlog of approximately $3 billion and a broader opportunity pipeline nearing $4.5 billion. Strong demand from data centers, semiconductor and manufacturing projects is expected to sustain growth momentum and support continued cash flow strength.



While investors have rewarded Sterling’s growth, the durability and scalability of its cash flow, driven by a favorable mix, execution and secular tailwinds, may not yet be fully priced in, making its story worth a closer look.

Sterling, EMCOR, Primoris Services: Who Wins the Cash Flow Race?

Sterling is benefiting from powerful tailwinds such as data center expansion, grid modernization and U.S. infrastructure spending, alongside renowned names like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Primoris Services Corporation PRIM.



Sterling stands out for its high-margin, cash-generative model, driven by mission-critical E-Infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, EMCOR differentiates itself through recurring service revenues and scale, particularly in mechanical and facilities services. This drives consistent cash flows, high returns on capital and industry-leading shareholder value creation, reflected in strong long-term total shareholder returns and a net cash balance sheet.



On the other hand, Primoris Services offers large-scale exposure to energy, utilities and renewables, backed by a nearly $11.9 billion backlog and solid operating cash flow generation. However, its margins are lower and more volatile, and execution risks in energy markets can impact near-term cash flow consistency.



Overall, EMCOR leads in stability and shareholder returns, Sterling in profitability and cash efficiency, while Primoris provides scale and long-term backlog visibility with comparatively higher cyclicality.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have climbed 28.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.65, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision for STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $13.69 per share and $15.74 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 25.8% and 15%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.