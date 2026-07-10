Sterling's Chip Manufacturing Bet Takes Shape: Can It Pay Off?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is steadily expanding its role in one of the fastest-growing areas of U.S. infrastructure spending: semiconductor manufacturing. While the company has long been known for site development work, recent investments are enabling it to participate in a much larger portion of semiconductor fabrication projects.



The strategy gained momentum following Sterling's acquisition of CEC Facilities Group in September 2025. The deal added electrical and mechanical contracting capabilities to Sterling's existing site-development expertise, allowing it to offer customers a broader suite of services across mission-critical facilities. Sterling can now deliver an integrated, single-source suite of services tailored to complex, mission-critical environments. The immediate impact of this acquisition was evident in the first quarter of 2026, during which CEC alone contributed $156.1 million to company revenues.



The company's semiconductor strategy has now moved beyond planning into execution. During the first-quarterearnings call management said Sterling is actively working on its first semiconductor fabrication campus while simultaneously delivering site and electrical services across multiple data center campuses. The company also noted that mission-critical projects, including semiconductor manufacturing and data centers, represented more than 90% of E-Infrastructure backlog during the quarter, underscoring the increasing importance of these end markets.



Sterling's project pipeline further reinforces the long-term opportunity. Overall company backlog reached nearly $3.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, while management highlighted approximately $1.3 billion of future project phases associated with existing work that are not yet included in the reported backlog. These future phases, combined with strong award activity and a growing pipeline of mission-critical projects, provide additional visibility into long-term demand beyond signed contracts.



Execution, however, remains critical. Semiconductor projects are technically demanding, capital intensive and often subject to customer investment schedules. Sterling's ability to convert future project phases into signed awards, maintain disciplined execution and leverage its integrated platform across additional semiconductor facilities will determine whether this emerging opportunity becomes a durable contributor to long-term growth. If successful, semiconductor manufacturing could complement the company's rapidly expanding data center business and provide another meaningful avenue for sustained growth.

Semiconductor Expansion Reshapes Industry Competition

Sterling Infrastructure's push into semiconductor manufacturing reflects a broader trend across the engineering and construction industry, where contractors are expanding their capabilities to capture rising investment in mission-critical infrastructure. Other industry leaders, including Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, are also strengthening their positions across data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and related infrastructure through capacity expansion, integrated service offerings and disciplined execution.



Quanta continues to deepen its exposure to technology infrastructure as hyperscaler and AI-driven investments accelerate. During the first quarter, the company increased its technology and load center growth outlook to roughly 110%, supported by strong demand from hyperscale customers and continued expansion across data center and power infrastructure markets. Management noted that technology opportunities continue to arrive daily and emphasized investments in off-site manufacturing, fabrication and supply-chain capabilities to improve execution speed and labor productivity for mission-critical projects.



EMCOR is also benefiting from sustained investment across mission-critical facilities while maintaining a diversified end-market portfolio. The company reported continued strength in network and communications projects, where data center demand remains robust, alongside growing activity in healthcare, institutional facilities, manufacturing, water infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing. Management stated that it expects to continue growing meaningfully faster than the broader nonresidential construction market while selectively pursuing semiconductor manufacturing opportunities where project economics and customer relationships are attractive.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 130.9% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.41, as shown in the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $19.12 and $25.83 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 75.7% and 35.1%, respectively.



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Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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