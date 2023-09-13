News & Insights

Sterling weakens as UK economy shrinks more than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 13, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The pound weakened against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as investors assessed an unexpectedly poor reading that signalled British economic output had contracted more than expected in July.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the dollar GBP=D3 at $1.2449, on track for its biggest daily drop in a week, if losses hold.

The euro strengthened 0.2% against the British pound EURGBP=D3 to 86.27 pence, poised for its highest level in a month.

The UK economy contracted by 0.5% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed, a worse-than-expected contraction of 0.2% and the largest drop in monthly output since December 2022.

"The decline in GDP in July suggests that underlying growth has lost momentum since earlier in the year," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

"That would make sense given that the dampening effect of higher interest rates should be starting to be felt a bit harder now."

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.