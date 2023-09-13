Sterling weakens as UK economy shrinks more than expected

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The pound weakened against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as investors assessed an unexpectedly poor reading that signalled British economic output had contracted more than expected in July.

Sterling was down 0.4% against the dollar GBP=D3 at $1.2449, on track for its biggest daily drop in a week, if losses hold.

The euro strengthened 0.2% against the British pound EURGBP=D3 to 86.27 pence, poised for its highest level in a month.

The UK economy contracted by 0.5% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed, a worse-than-expected contraction of 0.2% and the largest drop in monthly output since December 2022.

"The decline in GDP in July suggests that underlying growth has lost momentum since earlier in the year," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

"That would make sense given that the dampening effect of higher interest rates should be starting to be felt a bit harder now."

