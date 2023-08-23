News & Insights

US Markets

Sterling weakens after weak UK PMI

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 23, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The British pound fell to its lowest level in over a week against the dollar on Wednesday after a survey showed a slump in UK business activity in August.

The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) tumbled to 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July, according to a preliminary estimate, the lowest level since January 2021.

The pound was last down 0.4% at $1.2683 - its lowest level since Aug. 14 GBP=D3. It slipped 0.2% against the euro EURGBP=D3, with the single currency buying 85.30 pence.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.