Sterling weakens after weak UK PMI

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The British pound fell to its lowest level in over a week against the dollar on Wednesday after a survey showed a slump in UK business activity in August.

The S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) tumbled to 47.9 in August from 50.8 in July, according to a preliminary estimate, the lowest level since January 2021.

The pound was last down 0.4% at $1.2683 - its lowest level since Aug. 14 GBP=D3. It slipped 0.2% against the euro EURGBP=D3, with the single currency buying 85.30 pence.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.