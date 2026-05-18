Sterling vs. EMCOR: Which Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?

The infrastructure construction space has emerged as one of the strongest-performing areas of the market in 2026, fueled by accelerating investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and grid modernization. Two companies benefiting significantly from these trends are Sterling Infrastructure STRL and EMCOR Group EME



Sterling has rapidly transformed itself into a high-growth infrastructure company with increasing exposure to mission-critical projects such as data centers and semiconductor facilities. EMCOR, meanwhile, remains one of the largest and most diversified specialty contractors in the United States, with strong positions across electrical construction, mechanical systems, industrial services and building maintenance.



Both companies recently delivered impressive first-quarter 2026 results, expanded backlog and raised guidance. They are also capitalizing on surging AI-driven infrastructure spending. However, investors are now trying to determine which stock offers the better mix of growth, execution and upside potential.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Sterling Stock

Sterling has emerged as one of the market’s biggest infrastructure winners thanks to its growing exposure to mission-critical projects. The company’s E-Infrastructure business continues to benefit from explosive demand tied to hyperscale data centers, semiconductor fabs and advanced manufacturing facilities. Management stated that customers are requesting larger, more complex and longer-duration projects, while Sterling is also expanding into new geographies such as Texas, the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest.



The company’s first-quarter performance was exceptional. Revenues surged 92% year over year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 120% to $3.59. Adjusted EBITDA margins exceeded 20%, reflecting Sterling’s strong execution and focus on high-return projects.



One of Sterling’s biggest strengths is backlog visibility. Signed backlog rose 78% year over year to $3.8 billion, while combined backlog jumped 131% to $5.15 billion. The company also highlighted more than $1.3 billion of future phase opportunities, giving it visibility into a total opportunity pool approaching $6.5 billion.



The semiconductor opportunity is becoming increasingly important for Sterling. During the quarter, the company secured the first phase of a large multi-year semiconductor fabrication campus project expected to extend through 2027 and beyond. Management also indicated that this could represent only the beginning of a broader wave of semiconductor construction activity later this decade.



Sterling is also benefiting from cross-selling opportunities following the CEC acquisition. The company is now executing both electrical and site development services on integrated data center projects, which management said materialized earlier than expected. This integrated approach could strengthen Sterling’s competitive positioning and support additional margin expansion.



Another key advantage is Sterling’s transformation over the past several years. The company has steadily shifted away from lower-margin traditional highway work toward higher-margin E-Infrastructure opportunities. Its operating margin improved dramatically from low-single digits several years ago to more than 16% in 2025.



Still, Sterling carries risks. The stock’s valuation has become very demanding after the huge rally. The company is also more concentrated in data-center-related infrastructure than EMCOR, creating greater exposure to any slowdown in hyperscaler spending. In addition, its Building Solutions business continues to face pressure from housing affordability challenges and weak residential demand.



Even so, Sterling’s growth profile currently stands out across the infrastructure space. The company raised full-year 2026 guidance significantly and now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of roughly 72% year over year.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

EMCOR offers investors a different investment profile. Unlike Sterling, EMCOR operates at a much larger scale with a highly diversified construction and services platform spanning electrical construction, mechanical systems, industrial services and building maintenance.



The company delivered another outstanding first quarter. Revenue increased 19.7% year over year to a record $4.63 billion, while diluted earnings per share rose 30% to $6.84. Remaining performance obligations climbed 32.9% year over year to a record $15.62 billion.



EMCOR’s biggest advantage is diversification. The company is benefiting from strong demand across data centers, healthcare, institutional projects, manufacturing, water and wastewater infrastructure, logistics facilities and industrial construction. Management emphasized that growth is not solely dependent on data centers, although AI-related infrastructure remains a major driver.



Data centers remain a powerful tailwind. EMCOR reported nearly 50% revenue growth in network and communications within electrical construction and 86% growth in mechanical construction, tied largely to AI data-center cooling requirements and liquid-cooling infrastructure. The company stated that it sees “no sign of slowing demand” in AI infrastructure and cloud-related spending.



Operational execution remains another major strength. EMCOR generated a first-quarter operating margin of 8.7% (up 50 basis points from a year ago), despite some mix pressure from larger projects with lower markup structures. Its electrical construction business maintained a strong 12.1% operating margin (down from 12.5% a year ago), while mechanical construction delivered 10.9% (down from 11.9%). EMCOR also noted that, excluding acquisition-related transaction costs recorded in the year-ago quarter, non-GAAP operating margin improved to 8.7% from 8.5%, reflecting a 20-basis-point increase.



The balance sheet also remains extremely healthy. EMCOR ended the quarter with $916 million in cash and continues to generate strong profitability and shareholder returns through dividends and repurchases.



Another important advantage is EMCOR’s scale and customer relationships. The company is increasingly viewed as a preferred partner for highly complex mission-critical projects requiring advanced engineering, prefabrication, labor management and integrated execution capabilities.



However, EMCOR’s larger size naturally makes sustaining ultra-high growth more difficult. While its growth outlook remains strong, it is unlikely to match Sterling’s pace of earnings expansion over the next several years. EMCOR also faces some margin pressure from project mix shifts and increased use of cost-plus or GMP contracts on evolving large-scale projects.

Momentum on Wall Street Favors Both STRL and EME Stocks

Both stocks have delivered strong returns in 2026, reflecting investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure and mission-critical construction demand. Sterling stock has skyrocketed 177.2% year to date, massively outperforming EMCOR’s still-impressive 49.2% gain. Both companies have also significantly outperformed the broader Zacks Construction sector’s 11.5% rise and the S&P 500’s 9% increase.



The sharp rally in Sterling reflects investor confidence in its accelerating growth profile, backlog expansion and exposure to data centers and semiconductors. EMCOR’s gains, meanwhile, have been supported by consistent execution, diversified growth and strong profitability.

STRL vs EME Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Premium Valuations Reflect Strong Growth Expectations

Both stocks now trade at premium valuations relative to the broader market and construction sector. Sterling currently trades at 43.46X forward 12-month earnings, while EMCOR trades at 30.77X. Both are significantly above the Zacks Construction sector average of 20.5X and the S&P 500’s 22.07X.



Sterling’s much higher multiple reflects expectations for substantially faster earnings growth and continued margin expansion. EMCOR’s valuation appears more reasonable given its scale, diversification and consistent profitability profile.

STRL vs EME Valuation (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Revision Trends Continue to Improve

Analyst sentiment remains favorable for both companies, though Sterling’s estimate revisions have been far stronger.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 EPS increased to $17.77 from $13.69. The estimate implies 63.3% year-over-year growth. Revenue is expected to rise 47.4% in 2026, followed by another 26.2% EPS growth in 2027.

Sterling’s EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For EMCOR, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased modestly to $28.67 from $28.24 over the same period. The estimate implies 10.8% year-over-year growth, while revenues are expected to increase 10.2%.

EMCOR’s EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The much stronger revision trend for Sterling highlights Wall Street’s growing confidence in the company’s accelerating growth trajectory.

Which Stock Looks Like the Better Buy?

Both Sterling and EMCOR remain exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from AI infrastructure, data-center expansion and broader mission-critical construction spending.



EMCOR offers investors greater diversification, stronger scale, lower valuation risk and highly consistent execution. Its record backlog, healthy balance sheet and exposure across multiple infrastructure verticals make it an attractive long-term compounder.



However, Sterling currently appears to offer the stronger upside potential. The company’s explosive backlog growth, rising exposure to semiconductors and hyperscale data centers, improving margins and rapidly accelerating earnings profile give it a more powerful near-term growth trajectory. Its integrated electrical and site-development strategy is also emerging as a key competitive differentiator.



The valuation premium is substantial, and volatility will likely remain elevated. Still, Sterling’s superior earnings growth outlook and stronger estimate revisions provide it with an edge at current levels.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) compared with EMCOR’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Sterling appears to be the better infrastructure stock for aggressive growth-oriented investors right now, while EMCOR remains an excellent choice for investors seeking a more diversified and relatively lower-risk infrastructure compounder. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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