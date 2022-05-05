US Markets

Sterling tumbles as BoE flags recession risks after rate hike

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The pound and British government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday while the FTSE equity index rose, after the Bank of England raised rates to their highest since 2009 but warned that Britain risks falling into recession.

By 1121 GMT, sterling was down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar at $1.2477, extending earlier falls GBP=D3. It also fell 1% against the euro to a five-week low of 84.98 pence <EUR GBP=D3>.

The BoE kept its forecast for economic growth this year at 3.75%, but slashed its forecast for 2023 to show a contraction of 0.25% from a previous estimate of 1.25% growth. It cut its growth projection for 2024 to 0.25% from a previous 1.0% .

UK gilt futures dropped and two-year gilt yields fell more than 12 basis points GB2YT=RR.

A split also emerged in the Monetary Policy Committee with two members saying the guidance was too strong, given the risks to growth.

Two members' suggestion that further hikes are not appropriate is resonating," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund sales at Mizuho in London

London's FTSE stock index, however, took comfort from a weakening currency. It was last up 1.35% .FTSE, while UK bank stocks index .FTNMX301010 were flat.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team,)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular