Sterling Touches 52-Week High: Are Data Center Trends the Key?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL skyrocketed to a new 52-week high mark on Tuesday following its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 4, 2026. STRL stock reached a new 52-week high of $807.30 and pulled back to $806.00 at the end of the trading session. During the trading hours of May 5, STRL stock surged 52.2%, reflecting a powerful combination of earnings outperformance, sharply improved forward outlook and exceptional visibility into long-term growth.



In the first quarter of 2026, Sterling’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues significantly topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56.8% and 41.1% and grew year over year by a whopping 120% and 92%, respectively. The exceptional quarterly performance stemmed from the booming demand for data centers, semiconductor facilities and other mission-critical projects. (read more: Sterling Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y)



As of March 31, 2026, STRL’s backlog rose 78% year over year to $3.8 billion, while the combined backlog surged 131% to $5.15 billion. Including unsigned awards and future-phase opportunities, total visible work reached around $6.5 billion, giving investors unusually high confidence in sustained revenue growth. Mission-critical projects now account for more than 90% of the backlog, positioning Sterling directly in the path of long-term secular trends like AI-driven data center expansion. Notably, investors reacted positively to execution strength and strategic momentum, including rapid integration of the CEC acquisition, early realization of cross-selling benefits, and increasing project size and complexity, which are driving further margin expansion. CEC contributed $592 million to the total backlog as of the first quarter of 2026.



Given the robust market trends, Sterling raised its full-year 2026 guidance materially, now expecting about 51% revenue growth and 72% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint, signaling that the strong first-quarter 2026 performance is part of a broader upward trajectory rather than a one-off.

Sterling vs. EMCOR vs. Comfort Systems: Data Center Race Heats Up

Sterling, alongside big names like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Comfort Systems USA FIX, is a key beneficiary of the AI-driven data center supercycle, but they operate at different points in the value chain, shaping their growth profiles.



EMCOR offers the most diversified model, combining strong data center exposure with broader end markets. Its large backlog and expanding presence in hyperscale projects provide stability and consistent growth, though at a more moderate pace compared with Sterling. Conversely, Comfort Systems operates later in the project lifecycle, focusing on mechanical, electrical and cooling systems, areas that are critical as facilities near completion. Its growing exposure to data center investments in modular construction enhances efficiency and scalability, supporting steady earnings growth through 2027-2028.



Overall, Sterling stands out for higher growth potential, Comfort Systems for execution strength in late-cycle demand, and EMCOR for balanced, resilient long-term expansion.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider soared 100.7% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.5, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision for STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.5% and 16.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.