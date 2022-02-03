Sterling surges to 2-year high vs euro after BoE rate hike

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest level in two years versus the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.5% to contain inflation.

As expected, the majority of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee, including Governor Andrew Bailey, voted for a 0.25 percentage point increase.

Sterling rose 0.5% versus the euro to 82.87 pence, touching its highest level versus the single currency in two years. EURGBP=D3.

In a surprise split decision, four of the nine MPC members wanted to raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.75%. This would have been the biggest increase in borrowing costs since the BoE became operationally independent 25 years ago.

“As expected the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 0.50%, however with four members of the committee voting for a 50-basis point increase, there is certainly a hawkish skew," said Edward Hutchings, head of rates at Aviva Investors.

Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London, said she expected the BoE to raise rates again in May.

"Although we expect the BoE to hike rates in May, in view of the drag on incomes from rising energy and food inflation, we see the market’s expectations regarding BoE rate hikes this year to be overdone," she said.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to help households cope with soaring energy bills, after Britain's energy regulator said consumer bills would rise by 54% to 1,971 pounds a year from April, a record leap in response to surging wholesale costs.

The British government set out a series of financial support schemes, including 200 pound discounts on electricity bills for all households to be repaid over five years, and 150 pound rebates on council tax bills for around 80% of households in England.

Versus the dollar, the pound rose 0.4% to $1.3628 after the BoE announcement, the highest since Jan 20. By 1250 GMT, it had lost some steam to be up 0.1% at $1.3581. GBP=D3

Sterling, which is considered a riskier currency, felt some pressure versus the dollar as global risk appetite was dented by a stocks market tumble.

