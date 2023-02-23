Sterling struggles for direction, unfazed by Mann's hawkish remarks

By 1200 GMT, the pound was 0.1% lower against the dollar at $1.203 GBP=D3 and 0.1% weaker against the euro as well at 88.15 pence EURGBP=D3.

"I think a lot of the impact has been softened by the fact that this is nothing new from Catherine Mann."

Positive economic signals from a PMI survey earlier this week raised the likelihood of another Bank of England interest rate rise in March, with the market now pricing in a 95% chance of a 25 bps rate hike IRPR, after which it is expected to halt hiking rates.

Recent positive economic indicators bring into focus the BoE's tricky task of bringing down inflation while avoiding a deeper downturn in the UK.

“...if the Bank of England does take the rate to 4.5% or above, is that necessarily positive for the currency if all of a sudden it tips the UK economy back into a recession?" said Harvey.

The bank rate is currently 4% following 10 increases in a row by the central bank since late 2021. The BoE's next meeting is scheduled for March 23.

