Sterling strengthens after BoE says rates to stay high, gilts pare gains

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sterling firmed against the dollar and euro on Thursday, and British government bonds gave back some gains after the Bank of Englandheld rates steady and pushed back against expectations of cuts in early 2024, in contrast to the Fed a day earlier.

The pound rose 0.78% to $1.2724, around a 10-day high. GBP=D3 It also firmed versus the euro, which was down 0.32% at 85.92 pence. EURGBP=D3

The BoE said British interest rates needed to stay high for 'an extended period', as its Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep rates at a 15-year high of 5.25%, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll last week.

The three policymakers who dissented wanted a further hike to 5.5%.

There was no discussion of cutting interest rates, and the BoE remains concerned that inflation in Britain will continue to be stickier than in the United States and the euro zone.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday did little to challenge expectations of U.S. rate cuts for 2024 saying the Fed's tightening of monetary policy is likely over and a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs is coming "into view."

That caused traders to increase bets on U.S. rate cuts and markets are now pricing around 150 basis points of easing from the Fed in 2024, a major increase from before the decision.

A kneejerk reaction in British rate expectations after the BoE decision did not hold. Markets briefly pushed back the first fully-priced cut to June from May before the decision, though pricing was last pointing to one 25 basis point cut by May, and fully pricing in four by end 2024. 0#BOEWATCH

"The BoE seems keen to push back on markets getting carried away with cuts, which should largely be supportive for the currency," said Ed Hutchings, head of rates at Aviva Investors, adding that gilts could well retrace some of their very recent "excessive gains".

"Medium-term however, with weaker growth and past hikes still yet to feed through, it’s getting clearer that this interest rate hiking cycle is close to, if not, done. This should in time ultimately be supportive for gilts.”

Prices of British government bonds, or gilts, pared their gains having earlier joined in the global bond rally on the back of rate-cut expectations.

The rate-sensitive two-year yield was last down 8 bps at 4.28% having earlier dropped to as low as 4.17%, its lowest since May, in sympathy with the decline across global bond yields, though yields had already been climbing back before the BoE decision. GB2YT=RR

Germany's two year yield DE2YT=RR was down 15 bps.

The 10 year gilt yield was down 8 bps at 3.75%. GB10YT=RR

