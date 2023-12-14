News & Insights

US Markets

Sterling strengthens after BoE says rates to stay high

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 14, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

By Alun John

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold as forecast and pushed back against expectations of interest rate cuts, a different stance from the Federal Reserve a day earlier.

The pound rose by as much as 0.74% to $1.2711, a 10-day high. GBP=D3 It also firmed versus the euro, which was down 0.17% at 86.04 pence. EURGBP=D3

The BoE said British interest rates needed to stay high for 'an extended period'.

Traders meanwhile trimmed their bets on the extent of rate cuts in 2024 from the BOE, with the first fully priced in for June as opposed to May before the decision. 0#BOEWATCH

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.