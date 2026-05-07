Sterling Stock Surges 109.3% in a Month: Too Late to Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has become one of the hottest infrastructure and construction-related stocks on Wall Street in 2026. The stock has surged 109.3% in the past month, far outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 8.2% growth, the broader Zacks Construction sector’s 7.8% rise and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8% gain.



The rally accelerated after Sterling reported blockbuster first-quarter 2026 results and sharply raised full-year guidance. Investor enthusiasm around data center construction, semiconductor fabrication projects and AI infrastructure spending has pushed the stock to fresh all-time highs. STRL recently touched $888.95 yesterday compared with its 52-week low of $172.69.

STRL Stock's 1-Month Price Performance



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Still, after such a massive rally, investors are asking an important question: Is Sterling still a buy, or has the stock moved too far too fast?

Blowout Q1 Results Fueled STRL Stock’s Rally

Sterling’s first-quarter 2026 results were exceptional across almost every major metric. Revenues surged 92% year over year to $825.7 million, while adjusted earnings per share jumped 120% to $3.59. Adjusted EBITDA increased 107% to $166.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding more than 150 basis points to 20.2%.



The company’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment remained the biggest growth engine. Segment revenues climbed 174%, driven by continued strength in data center and mission-critical infrastructure projects. Sterling highlighted that data center demand remains extremely strong and continues to exceed expectations.



Management also emphasized that project sizes are becoming much larger and more complex, helping margins expand as Sterling leverages its vertically integrated model. During theearnings call management noted that projects have evolved from roughly 100-acre campuses several years ago to developments exceeding 1,000 acres today, with future projects potentially spanning multiple thousand acres.



Another major catalyst was backlog growth. Signed backlog increased 78% year over year to $3.8 billion, while combined backlog jumped 131% to $5.2 billion. Sterling also disclosed approximately $1.3 billion of high-probability future phase opportunities, giving the company visibility into nearly $6.5 billion of potential work.



The company’s acquisition of CEC also appears to be paying off faster than expected. Sterling is already executing integrated electrical and site-development work on two major data center campuses, well ahead of original expectations.

AI Infrastructure Spending Is a Massive Tailwind

Sterling is increasingly emerging as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout taking place across the United States. Hyperscalers and technology companies continue to spend aggressively on data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants and large manufacturing campuses. Sterling’s management repeatedly highlighted strong demand from mission-critical markets, especially data centers and semiconductors. Mission-critical projects represented more than 90% of E-Infrastructure backlog at quarter-end.



The company also announced that it secured the initial phase of a major semiconductor fabrication campus project expected to span multiple decades. Management believes this could mark the beginning of a much larger semiconductor construction cycle later this decade.



Importantly, Sterling is expanding geographically as hyperscaler customers increasingly pull the company into new regions, including Texas, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. Management stated during the conference call that demand in Texas could become significantly larger over the next four to five years as data center activity accelerates.



The company is also benefiting from cross-selling opportunities created by the CEC acquisition. Sterling can now offer both site-development and electrical services together, improving efficiency and reducing project timelines for customers.

Sterling’s Guidance Raise Reflects Strong Confidence

Management now expects 2026 revenues between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion, representing more than 50% growth year over year at the midpoint. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is projected to be between $18.40 and $19.05, reflecting roughly 72% growth from 2025 levels. The company also expects E-Infrastructure revenues to grow 80% or more in 2026, with adjusted operating margins remaining in the mid-20% range.

Analysts Turn More Bullish on Sterling Stock

Estimate revisions continue to move higher as analysts become more optimistic. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $13.76 from $13.69. Revenue estimates also imply 25.5% growth for 2026.



Also, broker sentiment remains highly favorable. Out of eight recommendations, seven are Strong Buys, resulting in an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.25.

STRL Stock’s EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL Stock’s Revenue Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical Momentum Remains Extremely Strong

The technical picture also supports Sterling’s bullish momentum. As reflected in the moving average chart, STRL stock is trading significantly above both its 50-day simple moving average of roughly $456 and its 200-day moving average near $365. The current stock price of around $886 indicates extremely strong upward momentum and confirms a powerful long-term uptrend.



The widening gap between the stock price and the moving averages reflects intense buying interest following the earnings release. The sharp breakout above prior resistance levels also suggests investors are aggressively pricing in future AI infrastructure opportunities.





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However, such a steep move in a short period can also increase near-term volatility risk. Stocks that rally this quickly often experience profit-taking or consolidation phases before resuming higher.

Valuation and Expectations Could Limit Near-Term Upside

Despite Sterling’s outstanding execution, valuation is becoming harder to ignore. STRL currently trades at 60.99X forward 12-month earnings, well above its one-year median multiple of 31.15X. Although the valuation remains below the industry average, the stock is now trading at the very top of its historical valuation range.

STRL Stock’s Valuation (P/E F12M)



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Wall Street’s average price target of $506.50 also sits far below the current share price, implying potential downside of more than 37% from current levels. This suggests analysts may need additional estimate revisions before targets catch up with the stock’s rapid appreciation.



There are also operational risks. Sterling’s Building Solutions segment remains pressured by housing affordability challenges and weak residential conditions. Segment operating income declined sharply in the first quarter despite modest revenue growth.



In Transportation Solutions, management expects growth moderation later in the year due to project timing shifts, resource allocation toward E-Infrastructure projects and the continued wind-down of lower-margin Texas highway work.



Labor availability may also become a constraint as demand accelerates. Management acknowledged the need for additional skilled electricians to support growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape Remains Intense

Sterling competes with several major infrastructure and engineering companies benefiting from the same AI and data center investment cycle, including Quanta Services PWR, EMCOR Group EME and MasTec MTZ.



Quanta continues to expand its exposure to power infrastructure and data center-related opportunities. The company benefits from broad utility relationships and strong execution capabilities. However, Sterling’s site-development specialization and growing electrical integration capabilities are helping it gain share in mission-critical projects.



EMCOR remains a strong player in electrical and mechanical contracting. It has benefited from the growing demand for mission-critical facilities and complex infrastructure projects. EMCOR’s scale and nationwide footprint create strong competition, especially in large commercial and industrial projects.



MasTec also competes in infrastructure development, energy and communications construction. The company continues to benefit from digital infrastructure and energy-transition spending trends. However, Sterling’s increasing focus on high-margin data center campuses and semiconductor projects has helped differentiate its growth profile from MasTec.

Is STRL Stock Too Late to Buy?

Sterling remains one of the strongest execution stories in the infrastructure sector. The company is benefiting from powerful secular tailwinds tied to AI infrastructure, data centers and semiconductor manufacturing. Backlog growth, margin expansion and raised guidance all support a favorable long-term outlook.



However, after a 109.3% surge in one month, much of the near-term optimism now appears priced into the stock. The sharp premium valuation and the gap between the current share price and analyst targets suggest that near-term upside may be more limited unless estimates continue rising significantly.



Given Sterling’s strong fundamentals but stretched valuation after the recent rally, existing investors may continue holding the stock for long-term AI infrastructure exposure. However, new investors may prefer waiting for a more attractive entry point following such a sharp run-up. Currently, STRL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which appears appropriate at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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