Sterling Stock Soars 40% in 3 Months: Buy or Take Profits?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has delivered a stunning 39.8% gain over the past three months, leaving benchmarks in the dust and has emerged as one of the standout performers in the construction and engineering space. As of April 10, 2026, shares traded at $446.36, smashing the 52-week low of $129.21 and nearing the high of $477.03. This surge crushes the Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry (up 17%), the Zacks Construction sector (up 1.8%), and the S&P 500 (down 2.2%).



But with the stock now at lofty levels, is it time to buy the dip—or lock in profits?

STRL Stock Performance (3-Month)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Fueled the Rally?

Sterling’s recent rally is not purely sentiment-driven. It reflects a consistent track record of strong execution, accelerating growth and improving profitability. The company’s strategic shift toward higher-margin, mission-critical infrastructure projects has transformed its earnings profile over the past few years.



Sterling's momentum stems from robust demand in its core segments: Transportation, E-Infrastructure and Building Solutions. The company benefits from U.S. infrastructure spending booms, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which funnels billions into highways, data centers and renewables. This momentum is also supported by robust operational performance in the most recent quarter. Sterling reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, beating estimates by 15.8% and marking a 78% year-over-year increase, while revenues surged more than 50% to $755.6 million. Such results reinforce confidence that the company’s growth is backed by fundamentals rather than speculative enthusiasm.

E-Infrastructure: The Core Growth Engine

Sterling’s transformation is most evident in its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, which has become the primary driver of both growth and margins. This segment focuses on mission-critical projects such as data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing.



In the fourth quarter, E-Infrastructure revenues grew an impressive 123%, driven by strong demand from data center projects and continued geographic expansion. Notably, mission-critical projects now account for about 84% of the segment’s backlog, underscoring the company’s strategic pivot toward high-value opportunities.



This positioning aligns well with long-term secular trends, including AI-driven data center expansion, reshoring of manufacturing and increased investment in digital infrastructure. These tailwinds provide Sterling with multi-year visibility and a competitive edge.

STRL’s Backlog & Visibility Support Growth Outlook

One of the most compelling aspects of Sterling’s investment case is its backlog strength. The company ended 2025 with a backlog of approximately $3 billion, up 78% year over year. When including unsigned awards and future phase opportunities, the total pipeline approaches $4.5 billion, offering significant revenue visibility.



This strong backlog provides a cushion against macro uncertainties and supports management’s optimistic outlook for 2026. The company expects revenue growth of around 25% and adjusted EPS growth of roughly 26% at the midpoint of its guidance.



Such visibility is particularly valuable in an environment where construction demand can be cyclical and sensitive to interest rates and economic conditions.

Estimate Revisions Reinforce Bullish Sentiment for STRL Stock

Analysts have responded positively to Sterling’s strong execution and outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $13.69 per share from $11.52, implying growth of 25.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenue estimates also point to a 24.6% increase in 2026, reflecting sustained demand across key segments. This upward revision trend is a key indicator of improving sentiment and often acts as a catalyst for further stock appreciation.



Wall Street sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive. All six analysts covering the stock have assigned a Strong Buy rating, resulting in an impressive Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.00 for Sterling.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Stands Out in a Crowded Competitive Landscape

Sterling operates in a competitive landscape alongside major infrastructure and engineering firms such as EMCOR Group EME, Quanta Services PWR and MasTec MTZ. Each of these companies has exposure to infrastructure and energy-related projects, but Sterling has carved out a differentiated niche.



EMCOR has strong capabilities in electrical and mechanical construction, particularly in commercial and industrial markets. While EMCOR benefits from scale and diversification, Sterling’s sharper focus on mission-critical site development gives it an edge in high-growth areas like data centers.



Quanta is another formidable competitor, with deep exposure to energy infrastructure and utility networks. However, Quanta is more tied to traditional power and energy markets, whereas Sterling’s positioning in data centers and advanced manufacturing offers higher growth potential.



MasTec, known for its work in energy, communications and infrastructure, also competes with Sterling in select markets. While MasTec has a broad portfolio, Sterling’s disciplined focus on higher-margin projects has resulted in superior margin expansion in recent years.



Across these comparisons, Sterling stands out for its execution consistency and strategic emphasis on high-return opportunities. EMCOR, Quanta and MasTec remain key peers, but Sterling’s niche focus has helped it deliver outsized growth.

Sterling’s Margin Expansion and Profitability Trends

Another key pillar of Sterling’s investment thesis is its margin expansion. The company reported full-year adjusted EBITDA margins exceeding 20% for the first time in its history. This reflects a deliberate shift away from low-margin projects toward more complex, higher-value work.



Gross margins reached approximately 23% for 2025, while adjusted EBITDA grew significantly, highlighting operational efficiency and pricing power.



This margin profile compares favorably with peers like EMCOR, Quanta and MasTec, many of which operate in more competitive, lower-margin segments of the market.

STRL Stock's Valuation: Premium but Justified?

Despite its strong fundamentals, Sterling’s valuation has become a point of debate. The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 31.28X, above the industry average of 26.13X and significantly higher than its five-year median of 15.77X.



This premium valuation reflects investor expectations for sustained high growth and margin expansion. While the company’s execution supports this optimism, it also leaves less room for error.



Any slowdown in growth, delays in project execution or macro headwinds could trigger multiple compressions, particularly after the recent run-up.

STRL vs Industry Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold STRL Stock?

Sterling’s recent rally is well-supported by strong fundamentals, including robust earnings growth, expanding margins and a record backlog. The company’s focus on mission-critical infrastructure, particularly in data centers and advanced manufacturing, positions it well for long-term growth.



However, the stock’s premium valuation and sharp near-term gains suggest that some of the upside may already be priced in. While upward estimate revisions and strong guidance support further gains, the risk-reward balance has become more nuanced.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the stock remains fundamentally attractive. Long-term investors may continue to benefit from holding the stock, given its strong growth visibility and competitive positioning against peers like EMCOR, Quanta and MasTec. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.