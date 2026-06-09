Sterling Stock Soared 191% YTD: Should Investors Buy the High Now?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL stock surged 191.2% in the year-to-date period, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



This Texas-based infrastructure services provider started its 2026 journey with phenomenal financial performance amid favorable market trends, with multi-year demand growth visibility. As mission-critical activity in data centers, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors grows, it is creating numerous project opportunities for the company, stabilizing its market footing and prospects in the upcoming term.



Moreover, STRL’s strategic business efforts, organic or inorganic, alongside its commitment to enhance shareholder value, create a striking impression on investors even during a turbulent global macroeconomic scenario.



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Let’s dive deep into understanding the factors backing STRL stock’s prospects in the upcoming period.

AI Infrastructure Boom Drives Backlog Expansion

Sterling is riding powerful secular tailwinds from surging investments in AI data centers, semiconductor fabs and advanced manufacturing facilities. The company ended first-quarter 2026 with a record $3.8 billion signed backlog and $5.15 billion combined backlog, representing year-over-year growth of 78% and 131%, respectively. Adding to this strength, STRL’s pipeline of high-probability future phase opportunities now exceeds $1.3 billion, bringing its visible work pool close to $6.5 billion. With more than 90% of E-Infrastructure backlog tied to mission-critical projects, the company enjoys strong demand visibility and is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout.



Besides, STRL’s acquired CEC business has secured several large project awards since then. Management noted these wins contributed to a $1.2 billion increase in CEC’s combined backlog. The awards reflect traction in CEC’s mission-critical electrical services and broaden the volume of secured work feeding future revenues. Notably, a first-phase award for a mega-fab campus, expected to run through late 2027 or early 2028, adds duration and line of sight, while the broader U.S. semiconductor wave is expected to accelerate near decade-end (2029-2030). This depth and duration of demand support sustained revenue conversion and pricing discipline beyond 2026 for Sterling.

Integrated Service Model Strengthens Competitive Advantage

Sterling's acquisition of CEC has enhanced its ability to offer integrated site development and mission-critical electrical services under one roof. The company is already executing projects where both capabilities are being delivered together, creating cross-selling opportunities and deeper customer relationships. This strategy improves project coordination, execution efficiency and margin potential while making Sterling a more valuable partner for hyperscale data center and semiconductor customers. The integrated approach also differentiates Sterling from traditional contractors and increases its ability to secure larger, multi-phase infrastructure awards.

Raised 2026 Outlook Reflects Strong Long-Term Visibility

Following a record first quarter of 2026, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in future demand and execution capabilities. Sterling now expects revenues of $3.7-$3.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $18.40-$19.05, implying approximately 51% revenue growth and 72% earnings growth year over year at the midpoint. Strong bid activity, expanding backlog and increasing exposure to high-growth AI and semiconductor markets provide a solid foundation for sustained expansion. The company's growing presence across mission-critical infrastructure positions it to benefit from multiyear investment cycles and long-term industry growth trends. STRL also lifted adjusted EBITDA to $843-$873 million compared with its earlier adjusted EBITDA forecast of $626-$659 million.

Earnings Growth and Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

Sterling continues to deliver exceptional profitability and cash generation. First-quarter 2026 adjusted net income jumped 122% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 107%, supported by strong execution and a favorable project mix. Operating cash flow nearly doubled to $166 million, strengthening an already healthy balance sheet with more than $500 million in cash. Alongside investing in growth opportunities, Sterling remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital deployment. The company repurchased $12.3 million of shares during the first quarter, reflecting management's confidence in the business and its long-term earnings potential.



STRL retains $362 million of share repurchase authorization and intends to be opportunistic after the first quarter’s buyback. Management also notes a richer pipeline of high-quality M&A targets compared with a year ago and cites significant balance sheet firepower. This setup supports selective acquisitions, internal capacity adds and buybacks without stressing leverage, helping cushion timing variability as backlog converts.

Earnings Estimate Revision for STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $17.95 and $23.07 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 65% and 28.5%, respectively.



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Is Sterling Winning the Backlog Battle Against Its Peers?

Sterling Infrastructure is emerging as a fast-growing beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, competing with industry leaders such as EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR. STRL’s combined backlog surged 131% year over year to $5.15 billion in first-quarter 2026, supported by major data center and semiconductor awards. The company is also gaining traction in AI-related projects through its integrated site-development and electrical-services platform following the CEC acquisition.



EMCOR continues to benefit from mission-critical mechanical and electrical work tied to data centers, while MasTec is leveraging its engineering and construction expertise to secure data center deployment opportunities. Quanta remains the largest player, capitalizing on AI-driven power demand, grid modernization and utility-scale infrastructure projects with a substantially larger backlog and customer base.



Sterling's competitive advantage lies in its faster growth rate, strong backlog momentum and unique ability to combine large-scale site development with mission-critical electrical services. However, Quanta retains a scale advantage, while EMCOR and MasTec possess broader diversification. STRL’s edge is execution and growth; its peers still lead in size and market reach.

STRL Stock Trading at a Premium

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44.16, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is It Wise to Invest in STRL Stock Now?

As discussed above, Sterling continues to present a compelling long-term growth story supported by powerful secular trends in AI infrastructure, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced industrial construction. Its competitive position has strengthened considerably following the CEC acquisition, which enables it to offer integrated site development and mission-critical electrical services. A growing pipeline of future opportunities and strong exposure to multiyear AI-related investments provide exceptional revenue visibility through 2027 and beyond.



Financially, STRL remains in excellent shape. Triple-digit growth in adjusted earnings and EBITDA, robust operating cash flow generation, a sizeable cash position and ongoing share repurchases highlight management’s ability to create shareholder value while funding future expansion.



Meanwhile, the valuation remains a concern, as STRL commands a significant premium to peers after its massive 191.2% stock run. While the premium appears justified by its superior growth profile, near-term volatility or profit-taking cannot be ruled out.



Thus, with rising earnings estimates and exceptional backlog momentum, STRL stock, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a strategic buy option for mid and long-term investors. However, investors with shorter investment horizons may consider accumulating shares gradually or waiting for market-driven pullbacks to secure a more attractive entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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