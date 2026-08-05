Is Sterling Stock a Buy as Growth Outruns Its Premium Valuation Today?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL combines unusually rapid earnings expansion with a valuation that already assumes continued execution. The central question is whether mission-critical demand, a larger backlog and improving profitability can sustain enough growth to justify that premium.



The opportunity is substantial, but the stock leaves less room for project delays, labor pressure or weaker performance outside E-Infrastructure Solutions.

Sterling’s Growth Case Remains Powerful

The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to 63.1% revenue growth and 81.3% earnings growth in 2026. Those rates reflect a business mix increasingly tied to data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing, where project size and duration can support multi-year growth.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Mission-critical work represented 92% of E-Infrastructure backlog at the end of the second quarter. Signed backlog reached $4.3 billion, combined backlog totaled $5.6 billion and high-probability future phases exceeded $1.4 billion, giving Sterling visibility into more than $7 billion of potential work.

STRL Trades at a Premium to Its History

STRL trades at 23.8X forward 12-month earnings, above its five-year median of 17.2X. That gap suggests investors are already assigning substantial value to the company’s faster growth, stronger mix and expanded project pipeline.



The multiple remains below the industry’s 28.6X, but it exceeds the broader construction sector’s 20.7X and the S&P 500’s 20.9X. Sterling is therefore not an obvious bargain. Its valuation looks more defensible relative to close industry comparisons than against the wider market.

Sterling’s Margin Drivers Could Offset Risk

Sterling’s integrated site-development and electrical model can broaden project scope, extend customer relationships and create cross-selling opportunities. Offering both services under one platform may also improve coordination on large, time-sensitive projects.



CEC is expected to deliver 300-500 basis points of margin improvement over 12-18 months as Sterling exits lower-margin work and shifts toward larger mission-critical projects. Modular construction and prefabrication can raise field productivity and reduce installation costs. Quanta Services PWR has also expanded its data-center electrical capabilities, while EMCOR Group EME serves critical facilities through mechanical and electrical construction, underscoring the strategic value of integrated delivery.

STRL’s Weak Spots Still Demand Caution

Building Solutions remains the clearest drag. First-half adjusted operating margin fell to 9.3% from 13.1% as housing affordability constrained demand and reduced operating leverage. Management expects residential conditions to remain difficult through 2026.



Labor availability could slow the expansion of electrical capacity, while project timing may create uneven quarterly results. Sterling also expects seasonality around large projects, including a weather-related slowdown after heavy third-quarter activity. These pressures do not outweigh E-Infrastructure’s growth today, but they raise the execution bar embedded in the valuation.

Sterling’s Ratings Favor Growth Over Value

The bottom line is that Sterling’s growth outlook supports a constructive view, but the premium multiple makes execution consistency essential. Investors prioritizing earnings expansion may find the setup more attractive than those seeking a wide valuation cushion.

STRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of B, supporting the near-term earnings and growth case. Its Value Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D are less favorable. The mix suggests Sterling is better aligned with growth-focused investors than with buyers emphasizing low valuation or strong recent momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.