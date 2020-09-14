US Markets

Sterling steady after UK govt wins 1st vote on breaching Brexit

Alden Bentley Reuters
The British pound held firm near recent 1-1/2 month low in late U.S. trade after the UK government won an initial Parliamentary vote on its controversial bill to violate the Brexit deal with the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the House of Commons, won the so-called second reading vote on the bill that the EU says would collapse trade talks and propel the United Kingdom towards a messy Brexit.

The pound GBP=D3 was last quoted at $1.2850, up fractionally from just before Monday's votes and not far above Friday's $1.2763 low, which was the pounds weakest since July 24.

