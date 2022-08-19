US Markets

Sterling stays at one-month low despite uptick in retail sales

Lucy Raitano Editnig by Kim Coghill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A surprise uptick in UK retail sales failed to lift a weakening British pound off one-month lows versus the dollar on Friday, as inflation and recession risks continue to dominate traders' minds.

By 0913 GMT the pound was down 0.41% against the dollar at $1.18860 pence GBP=D3, and down 0.34% versus the euro at 84.830 pence EURGBP=D3.

"We’ve seen underperformance in gilts, higher pricing of inflation in inflation swaps, more hawkish pricing from the Bank of England expected by money markets, and this has all exacerbated the expected recession that’s on the horizon for the UK."

Money markets are now fully pricing in a 50 basis ppint rate rise from the central bank next month, according to data from Refinitiv.

