Sterling stays at one-month low despite uptick in retail sales

By 0913 GMT the pound was down 0.41% against the dollar at $1.18860 pence GBP=D3, and down 0.34% versus the euro at 84.830 pence EURGBP=D3.

"We’ve seen underperformance in gilts, higher pricing of inflation in inflation swaps, more hawkish pricing from the Bank of England expected by money markets, and this has all exacerbated the expected recession that’s on the horizon for the UK."

Money markets are now fully pricing in a 50 basis ppint rate rise from the central bank next month, according to data from Refinitiv.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.