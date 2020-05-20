Sterling stabilises as dollar falls, low UK inflation still a concern

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up against the U.S. dollar and was steady versus the euro on Wednesday, with clouds still lingering over the British currency after UK inflation fell below 1% to its lowest in nearly four years.

The drop in inflation fuelled speculation the Bank of England (BoE) could move to negative interest rates to bolster an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation sank to 0.8% in April, its lowest since August 2016, as lockdowns to contain the pandemic hit global oil prices and clothing retailers cut prices.

The pound fell modestly after the data as the reading was broadly in line with economists' expectations.

Sterling then recovered with the dollar falling, and last traded up 0.1% against the U.S. currency GBP=D3 and flat at 89.24 pence versus the euro EURGBP=D3.

Some BoE officials have already hinted the central bank may resort to negative rates.

"With inflation significantly below the BoE’s 2% target, we can expect negative rates discussion to pick up at the June monetary policy meeting," said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at trading platform GAIN Capital.

Britain sold a government bond that pays a negative yield for the first time on Wednesday - meaning that the government is effectively being paid to borrow as investors agreed to be paid back slightly less than they lent.

The pound is in the lower band of its recent trading range, as Britain remains one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, with more than 35,000 deaths and nearly 250,000 infected.

