US Markets

Sterling soars again vs euro, weakens against dollar

Contributor
Tommy Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

The British pound roared to another 5-1/2 year high versus the euro but dropped to its weakest since December 2020 against the dollar, as another volatile session sent investors to buy dollars.

By 1000 GMT, the pound was down 0.4% at $1.3175 GBP=D3, having weakened to as low as $1.3157, its lowest since December 2020.

Against the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 82.035 pence EURGBP=D3 in Asian hours, its strongest since June 2016.

Investors have pared back their expectations for policy tightening from central banks including the Bank of England given the prospect of slowing economic growth. But traders are still pricing in a 25 basis point hike in rates from the BoE when it meets next week.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Ed Osmond)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular