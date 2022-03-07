Sterling soars again vs euro, weakens against dollar

By 1000 GMT, the pound was down 0.4% at $1.3175 GBP=D3, having weakened to as low as $1.3157, its lowest since December 2020.

Against the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 82.035 pence EURGBP=D3 in Asian hours, its strongest since June 2016.

Investors have pared back their expectations for policy tightening from central banks including the Bank of England given the prospect of slowing economic growth. But traders are still pricing in a 25 basis point hike in rates from the BoE when it meets next week.

