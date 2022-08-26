Sterling slips vs euro, traders await Fed Powell's Jackson Hole speech

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped slightly on Friday as traders waited for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and assessed the likely impact of a massive jump in UK household energy bills.

Global markets were steady, with attention focused on Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium at 1400 GMT which investors hope will give clues on the Fed's future interest rate policy.

At 0954 GMT the pound was a touch lower against the dollar at $1.1833 GBP=D3.

It slipped versus the euro, with the pair at 84.535 pence per euro EURGBP=D3.

British energy bills are set to jump 80% from October to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,190) a year, the regulator Ofgem said, calling it a "crisis" that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government intervention.

Inflation in Britain has hit a 40-year high, and the Bank of England has warned of a lengthy recession. Some are betting the rising costs will lead to more government support for households.

"Leveraged funds have increased substantially long GBP positions in recent weeks. One possibility for doing that may be the belief that the incoming UK government will act forcefully to protect UK households," said MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny in a note to clients.

But he said that is a "risky bet" given a lack of certainty on what Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become British prime minister next month, plans to do for households.

Truss has previously said she does not believe handouts are the best way to help households through the cost-of-living squeeze and she prefers to focus on tax cuts.

But on Friday a campaign spokesperson said that Truss would ensure people get the support needed to get through tough times.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

