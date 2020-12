Sterling slips below $1.34 as Brexit trade deal doubts emerge

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The pound dipped below $1.34 after fresh news headlines that UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union "still hangs in balance".

Sterling fell more than 0.4% to $1.3369 GBP=D3 and against the euro it hit Nov. 9 lows of 90.40 pence.

The EU's Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.