US Markets

Sterling slips below $1.34 as Brexit trade deal doubts emerge

Contributor
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The pound dipped below $1.34 after fresh news headlines that UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union "still hangs in balance".

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The pound dipped below $1.34 after fresh news headlines that UK's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union "still hangs in balance".

Sterling fell more than 0.4% to $1.3369 GBP=D3 and against the euro it hit Nov. 9 lows of 90.40 pence.

The EU's Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday that differences in UK trade talks persisted, according to a senior EU diplomat who was present at the closed-door briefing.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular