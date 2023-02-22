US Markets

Sterling slips as traders look past PMI, focus on post-Brexit deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 22, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Joice Alves for Reuters ->

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sterling retreated on Wednesday, after surging on the back of stronger-than expected British business activity, as traders awaited consumer confidence data and focused on Britain's political headaches.

After strengthening 0.6% against the dollar on Tuesday, sterling was down 0.24% to $1.2083 at 1151 GMT. Against the euro, it was steady at 87.93, having climbed 1% on Tuesday.

Data showed on Tuesday an unexpected bounce in Britain's preliminary "flash" S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, boosting speculation the country might avoid a long recession and bets the Bank of England (BoE) might keep rates higher for longer.

The PMI data came in the wake of stronger-than-expected retail sales, but looking ahead markets will be focusing on the Northern Ireland post Brexit trade agreement impasse, and on GFK consumer confidence data GBGFK=ECI due later this week, said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.

"The realisation that the latter remains near lows, underlining a degree of consumer reticence is likely to combine with ongoing UK political headaches relating to the Northern Ireland protocol," Stretch said, pointing to a likely correction back towards $1.2005/15.

Britain and the European Union are edging closer to resolving their dispute over the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which sets out the conditions for post-Brexit trade with the province to avoid creating a hard border with EU member Ireland and to help protect the bloc's single market. But political discussions are ongoing.

Keeping sterling afloat against a strengthening dollar, money markets are now pricing a 99% chance of the BoE raising rates by a further quarter of a percentage point on March 23.

UK rates are seen as most likely to peak at 4.75% later this year, in contrast to many economists' previous expectations that March's rate rise would be the last in the BoE's current tightening cycle. IRPR

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Joice Alves)

((Joice.alves@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.