Sterling slips as cbank ramps up bond buy plan

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sterling recovered some of its overnight losses on Thursday after the central bank talked down the prospect of negative interest rates, but the currency remained under pressure as policymakers ramped up their bond purchase plan and slashed growth forecasts.

The British pound GBP=D3 was down 0.2% at $1.2972 in early trades, leading losers against a broadly steady dollar. Against the euro, it weakened by a similar margin to 90.39 pence EURGBP=D3.

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds ($195 billion)as it sought to cushion Britain's struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

