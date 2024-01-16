Sterling slips after UK wage growth slows sharply

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The pound fell on Tuesday after data showed that growth in British wages slowed in the three months through November, supporting the idea that the Bank of England will cut interest rates sharply this year.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.37% at $1.2679, having traded around 0.3% lower at $1.2683 before the figures were released.

Annual growth in earnings, excluding bonuses, came in at 6.6% in the September to November period, easing from a 7.2% rise in the three months through October.

Including bonuses, pay growth slowed to 6.5% from 7.2% in the three months to October, well below economists' expectations of a 6.8% reading.

"Signs that the labour market is gradually normalising will reinforce the view that rate cuts could come as early as May," said Jake Finney, economist at PwC UK.

The euro EURGBP=D3 was 0.15% higher against the pound at 86.15 pence.

They see a roughly 93% chance of the first move lower coming in May, according to money market pricing.

The pound has slipped around 0.5% against the dollar this year as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic and inflation data has boosted the U.S. currency.

"Another big drop in wage growth in November supports our view that domestic inflationary pressures are fading fast," said Ashley Webb, UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

"But the tightness of the labour market will probably mean that the Bank of England maintains its hawkish bias at its policy meeting in February."

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Susan Fenton)

