Sterling slips after PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Sterling briefly fell against the U.S. dollar in late Sunday trading on news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests.

The British currency GBP=D3 fell as much as 0.4% in a knee-jerk reaction after the news to a low of $1.2215 before recouping some losses to stand 0.3% down at $1.2234.

Johnson was admitted in what Downing Street said was a "precautionary step" because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Karin Strohecker)

