Sterling slips after PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Sterling briefly fell against the U.S. dollar in late Sunday trading on news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests.

The British currency GBP=D3 fell as much as 0.4% in a knee-jerk reaction after the news to a low of $1.2215 before recouping some losses to stand 0.3% down at $1.2234.

Johnson was admitted in what Downing Street said was a "precautionary step" because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

