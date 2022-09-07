Sterling slides to lowest level vs dollar since 1985

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The British pound on Wednesday plunged to its lowest level against the U.S dollar since 1985.

Sterling tumbled to as low as $1.1407 GBP=D3, GBP=, its weakest in 37 years, according to Refinitiv data. It was last trading down almost 1% at $1.1407.

The pound has been hit both by the dollar's broad-based strength and a deteriorating UK economic outlook.

(Reporting by Alun John and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

