Sterling slides to lowest level vs dollar since 1985

The British pound on Wednesday plunged to its lowest level against the U.S dollar since 1985.

Sterling tumbled to as low as $1.1407 GBP=D3, GBP=, its weakest in 37 years, according to Refinitiv data. It was last trading down almost 1% at $1.1407.

The pound has been hit both by the dollar's broad-based strength and a deteriorating UK economic outlook.

