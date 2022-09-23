Sterling slides ahead of expected British tax cut details

By Alun John

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a fresh 37-year low against the dollar on Friday ahead of expected details from Britain's new finance minister of close to 200 billion pounds ($225 billion) of tax cuts and energy subsidies.

The pound GBP=D3 fell around 0.6% to as low as $1.1170, its lowest level since 1985. It was steady against the euro at 87.40 pence per euro. EURGBP=D3

The very strong dollar has weighed on all major currencies in recent months, although the pound has been very hard hit as Britain grapples with a sluggish economy and sky high inflation.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng hopes his policies will boost growth and break a "cycle of stagnation", though some fear the scale of the spending could put sterling under further pressure.

He is due to make a statement to parliament at 0830 GMT.

Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, said in a note he sees risks the pound could fall further over policies that could possibly: "lack credibility and raise concerns over external financing pressures given the budget and current account deficit combined looks to be heading to around 15% of GDP."

Of the international banks and research consultancies polled by Reuters last week, 55% said there was a high risk confidence in British assets would deteriorate sharply in the coming three months.

Meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday that the central bank was in a difficult position as the government's expansionary fiscal policy appeared to place it at odds with the BoE's efforts to cool inflation.

