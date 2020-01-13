Sterling slides after latest BoE policymaker points to rate cut

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Sterling shed half a percent in early trading on Monday after another Bank of England policymaker at the weekend said he would vote for an interest rate cut later this month unless economic data improved significantly.

Policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe's comments on Sunday were the latest sign that the BoE is concerned about weakness in the British economy and the need to act soon.

The pound fell 0.5% to as low as $1.3003 GBP=D3, its weakest since Dec. 27. Against the euro sterling dropped 0.5% to 85.58 pence EURGBP=D3, also a more than two-week low.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Alex Richardson)

