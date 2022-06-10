US Markets

Sterling set for second weekly decline vs dollar as economic outlook weighs

Contributor
Joice Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling fell on Friday against the U.S. dollar and was set for a second consecutive week of declines as Britain's gloomy economic outlook left investors on edge.

By Joice Alves

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Friday against the U.S. dollar and was set for a second consecutive week of declines as Britain's gloomy economic outlook left investors on edge.

The pound slipped 0.35% versus the dollar to $1.2454 pence, not far from a three-week low touched earlier this week. GBP=D3

Financial markets are pricing in Bank of England rates hitting 2% by September's policy meeting and 3% by May 2023, up from 1% now as central banks battle surging inflation.

"Right now we would favour the dollar over sterling and could see sterling/dollar breaking down to 1.2350 next week," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

"The fact that sterling money markets still price a further 175bps of Bank of England tightening by year-end goes to show that investors struggle to buy into the idea of a pause anywhere," they added.

Sterling was little changed versus the euro at 85.04 pence EURGBP=D3 but was heading to its best week against the weakening single currency since April.

The euro weakened this week after the ECB ended a long-running stimulus scheme on Thursday and signalled it would deliver its first interest rate hike since 2011 next month, followed by a potentially larger move in September if inflation does not cool down.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Joice Alves, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular