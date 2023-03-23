Sterling rises, gilt yields and FTSE down after BoE rate hike

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against the dollar and euro, while UK gilt yields and stocks fell on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates for the 11th consecutive time as it fights surging inflation.

As expected, the BoE raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25% and said it expects British inflation to cool faster than before, despite a surprise jump in price growth announced on Wednesday.

Sterling GBP=D3 rose 0.4% to $1.2323 by 1218 GMT, after touching a seven-week high earlier on. Versus the euro EURGBP=D3, it edged up 0.2% to 88.34 pence.

British government bonds, which were trading higher before the decision, pared some of their price gains.

The 2-year gilt yield GB2YT=RR - which is sensitive to interest rate expectations - was last down 9 basis points to 3.41%, having touched 3.371% earlier on. The 10-year yield GB10YT=RR was last down 2 bps at 3.436%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE slightly extended losses and was last down 0.9% on the day, from a 0.8% loss earlier.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team; Writing by Joice Alves; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

