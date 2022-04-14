Sterling rises for a 2nd day as inflation seen priming hawks

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The British pound rose for a second consecutive day on Thursday as the dollar weakened broadly and expectations grew that rocketing inflation would force the central bank to tighten policy aggressively in the coming months.

Against the dollar, the pound GBP=D3 edged 0.1% higher to $1.3180, its highest level since April 5. Versus the euro EURGBP=D3, the British currency was broadly steady around 83.08 pence.

Wednesday's data showed British consumer price inflation jumping in March to 7%, its highest level in three decades and more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll.

Financial markets are all but certain the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 1% from 0.75% on May 5 before taking them to 2%-2.25% by the end of 2022, though many economists expect it to be less aggressive.

While British bond yields softened slightly, two-year yields GB2YT=RR remained near their highest levels since March 2009, hit earlier this week, further boosting sentiment.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.