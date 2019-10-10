Sterling rises after British and Irish PMs say Brexit deal is still possible

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The pound rose after the British and Irish prime ministers said on Thursday they would continue discussions to try and agree a Brexit deal.

Sterling strengthened to the day's high of $1.2279 GBP=D3 and was last up 0.5% at $1.2264, after Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar issued a joint statement saying that they have had a "detailed and constructive discussion".

