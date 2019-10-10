US Markets

Sterling rises after British and Irish PMs say Brexit deal is still possible

Contributor
Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The pound rose after the British and Irish prime ministers said on Thursday they would continue discussions to try and agree a Brexit deal. [nL9N26F00C]

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The pound rose after the British and Irish prime ministers said on Thursday they would continue discussions to try and agree a Brexit deal.

Sterling strengthened to the day's high of $1.2279 GBP=D3 and was last up 0.5% at $1.2264, after Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar issued a joint statement saying that they have had a "detailed and constructive discussion".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular