Sterling recovers slightly but outlook remains bleak for UK

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - The pound steadied somewhat on Tuesday after losses prompted by confusion over the government's plans to ease its lockdown measures even as Britain's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

At 1130 GMT, the government is expected to announce changes to its employee furlough programme, which is paying the wages of more than six million workers at businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is also expected to advise on how to make workplaces safer as businesses start to return to work.

But these measures are not expected to move the pound, which is the worst performing of G10 currencies so far this month, held down by concerns about the British government's handling of the crisis.

Official data published on Tuesday showed Britain's death toll from COVID-19 topped 38,000 as of early May, having overtaken Italy as the worst affected country in Europe.

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said international investors were likely to have been deterred by the British government's slowness to carry out COVID-19 testing, provide protective equipment and, more recently, lay out clear plans for easing the lockdown.

"From a political point of view in the UK, there really hasn't been anything particularly positive and the criticism of the government is just highlighting a government which appears to be badly organised," she said.

Versus the dollar, the pound extended Monday's falls in early London trading before recovering somewhat, last at $1.2347, up around 0.1% since New York's close. GBP=D3.

Against the euro, which had strengthened overnight, the pound was last down slightly at 87.695 pence EURGBP=D3.

"STAY ALERT"

On Sunday, the government changed its advice about the lockdown, with a televised speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then a 51-page document on Monday detailing the plans, followed by a series of sector-by-sector documents for employers and workers.

A wide range of critics, however, said the details were nebulous and did not help people to know whether they should go back to work, how they would get there and how they could stay safe in the workplace.

The leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made clear they did not share Johnson's approach and rejected his new core message, "stay alert", instead sticking to the previous "stay at home" slogan.

The market has turned increasingly short on the pound over the last 10 weeks, as the economic fallout from coronavirus - likely to be the worst recession in 300 years - is compounded by the risk of leaving the European Union without a deal at the end of the year.

Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said the government's struggle to get to grips with the coronavirus pandemic did not bode well for its handling of trade talks with the EU, and advised clients to be cautious on sterling.

Britain and the European Union started their penultimate scheduled round of trade talks via teleconferencing on Monday, having made little progress on any major sticking points.

Rabobank's Foley said investors becoming more alert to the looming risks of Britain failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU could be another reason for the pound trading at levels largely unseen since late-2016.

"There's got to be a very significant risk that, on top of the worst recession for three centuries, you're going to have confusion potentially at the border (in January 2021)," Foley said.

"The UK government desperately needs some positive headlines," she added.

