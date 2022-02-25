Sterling recovers, but set for biggest weekly drop in 4 months

Adds details, prices

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The British pound edged higher on Friday, recovering from a two-month low hit in the previous session after investors rushed into safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the U.S. dollar following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Against the dollar GBP=D3, the pound rose 0.19% to $1.3402 after falling to $1.3302 on Thursday, a Dec. 22 low. Versus the euro EURGBP=D3, the pound slipped 0.29% to 83.91 pence.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

But some semblance of calm was evident in global markets on Friday, with European stocks edging higher and riskier currencies like the Australian dollar strengthening after Thursday's sell-off. [MKTS/GLOB]

"We interpret the markets’ reaction as an acknowledgment that the Ukraine war is unlikely to spiral into a broader conflict that would pit NATO directly against Russia while the sanctions are unlikely to derail the economic recovery in the U.S. and Europe," RBC strategists said.

But underneath the surface, tensions remain. Though implied volatility on one-week pound options retreated GBPSWO=FN, they remain near their highest levels since mid-December.

Sterling barely moved after comments from Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann as she highlighted high inflation expectations as a reason for voting for a 50 basis point interest rate rise earlier this month.

Mann was one of four policymakers who voted for a 50 basis point rate increase last month but was outvoted as the majority on the Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50%.

On Wednesday Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers he saw clear risks that inflation could overshoot their own forecasts but urged investors not to get too carried away about the likely scale of rate increases.

Investors are fully pricing in another 25 basis point rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting on March 17 with another hike fully priced at the subsequent meeting in May.

ING's Global Head of Markets Chris Turner expects sterling to remain supported due to the Bank of England's outlook.

"What’s happening with oil and natural gas prices in Europe probably means the UK CPI cycle is probably going to be peaking closer to 8% instead of 7%, and with already a hawkish Bank of England I think that will really provide sterling some support," Turner said.

"Obviously we might need market conditions to calm down a little but I think that’s providing underlying support for sterling and probably we would continue to favour EURGBP trading back under 0.83," he added.

On a weekly basis, the pound <GBP=D3>was on track for its biggest loss since November 2021.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

