US Markets

Sterling rebounds from 10-day low vs. dollar

Contributor
Ritvik Carvalho Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling recovered from an overnight drop against the dollar that took it to a 10-day low on Thursday, as the greenback's spike higher fizzled out by the start of European trading.

By 0752 GMT in London however, sterling had steadied, trading flat against the buck at $1.4118. GBP=D3

Against the euro it traded 0.1% lower at 86.42 pence. EURGBP=D3

Recent movements in sterling have been dictated largely by the direction of the U.S. dollar, rather than any strong fundamental catalysts, analysts say.

The pound was also unaffected by comments from Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday that she was in talks with the Scottish Green Party to form a coalition that would cement a pro-independence majority in the devolved parliament in Edinburgh ahead of a political fight for the future of the United Kingdom.

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said she had held discussions at her official residence on Tuesday with the Greens, who have promised to support a second independence referendum.

"Sterling has been largely unaffected by the news that Scotland plans to hold an independence referendum once the pandemic is over," strategists at ING said in a note to clients.

"As we argued previously, a referendum during this UK Parliamentary term is unlikely and as observed ahead of the Scottish or the Brexit referendums, the risk premium only starts to be built into the currency six months ahead of the event at the earliest (with this time frame being even shorter in the case of the first Scottish independence referendum). This means little imminent risk to GBP."

Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency versus the dollar this year, up 3.4% year-to-date and trailing only the commodity-linked Canadian dollar. That performance is a result of investors betting on a quicker reopening for Britain's economy on the back of its rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace.

Britain commenced the third stage of its reopening last week, allowing indoor dining in pubs and restaurants. Economic indicators such as retail sales are looking up, as are surveys of purchasing managers across industries and employment measures.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Ritvik.Carvalho@thomsonreuters.com; +44 2075429406; Reuters Messaging: ritvik.carvalho.thomsonreuters@reuters.net; Twitter @ritvikcarvalho))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular