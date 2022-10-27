Sterling rally pauses, ECB rate hike in focus

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Thursday against a strengthening U.S. dollar and steadied against the euro ahead of an expected 75 basis point interest rate hike from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is expected to announce its interest rate decision at 1215 GMT, and investors will be looking out for signs that its president Christine Lagarde is softening her tone around future interest rate increases.

Strategists also attributed the pause in sterling's recent rally to Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to push back their upcoming fiscal statement into November, a complication for investors and the Bank of England (BoE) as they try to judge the inflation outlook.

In the two days after Sunak took power on Tuesday with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy, sterling rose around 3% against the dollar to climb to an almost six-week high overnight.

The rally paused on Thursday with the pound GBP=D3 falling 0.4% to $1.1585 by 1120 against a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The pound stabilised against the euro EURGBP=D3 to 86.71 pence after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday.

"The euro is finding a little support against the pound ahead of the ECB meeting, with some relief probably coming from the drop in gas prices this month," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

"At the same time, while the market is relieved that Sunak and Hunt have taken the reins of the UK economy, the fundamental backdrop remains very sour and the headwinds facing the pound are still significant," she added.

Britain's economic outlook is gloomy. Data last week showed inflation rising back to a 40-year high in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The weakening economy complicates matters for the BoE, tasked with bringing inflation back to its 2% target.

The fiscal update had been due on Monday but in a televised announcement, Hunt pushed it back to Nov. 17 - meaning the BoE will not be able to incorporate it into its economic forecasts, due to be published on Nov. 3 alongside its interest rate decision.

Money markets are pricing in a 72.9% chance of a 75 basis point hike at the next BoE meeting, according to Refinitiv data.

