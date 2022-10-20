US Markets

Sterling rallies as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

Contributor
London markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain's pound rallied on on Thursday as British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's pound rallied on on Thursday as British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

The pound GBP=D3was last up 0.5% at $1.1278, having headed higher ahead of the news. It was virtually flat versus the euroEURGBP=D3at 87.04 pence per euro.

Liz Truss said she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

(Reporting by London markets team; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular