Sterling Raises 2026 Outlook as Backlog Tops $5.6 Billion After Q2

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL raised its 2026 outlook after second-quarter revenues increased 90% and adjusted earnings more than doubled. The update tests whether rapid expansion in mission-critical infrastructure can support durable earnings growth as project volumes rise.



Stronger awards, acquired capacity and margin gains have materially changed Sterling’s near-term trajectory. The next step is converting a larger, more complex book of work without weakening execution.

Sterling’s Raised Guidance Resets Expectations

Sterling lifted 2026 revenue guidance to $4-$4.15 billion from $3.70-$3.80 billion. The new range reflects continued operating momentum, a larger backlog and the contribution from the Stone Ridge acquisition.



Adjusted earnings are now projected to be $19.70-$20.30 per share, up from $18.40-$19.05. Adjusted EBITDA guidance also rose to $891-$916 million from $843-$873 million, signaling greater confidence in both growth and profitability.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

STRL’s Backlog Extends Revenue Visibility

Signed backlog reached $4.33 billion as of June 30, up 116% year over year, while combined backlog climbed 150% to $5.62 billion. Organic increases were 50% and 36%, respectively, showing that acquisitions were not the only source of expansion.



High-probability future phases exceeded $1.4 billion, lifting total visibility across signed work, unsigned awards and future opportunities above $7 billion. Data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing account for most of the E-Infrastructure opportunity set, creating a broader multi-year revenue base.

Sterling’s Integrated Model Expands Scope

The CEC acquisition allows Sterling to pair site development with mission-critical electrical services under one platform. Broader scopes can extend project duration, deepen customer relationships and create higher-margin opportunities across successive phases.



That model also places Sterling alongside larger specialty contractors serving similar end markets. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR provides electrical system solutions for technology and data-center customers, while EMCOR Group, Inc. EME operates across mechanical and electrical construction for data centers, semiconductors and manufacturing. Sterling’s advantage depends on executing both site and electrical work as a coordinated offering.

STRL Must Convert Awards Without Margin Slippage

Scaling the platform raises operational risk. Sterling must recruit and train electricians, integrate acquired capacity and preserve productivity as integrated projects become larger and more complex.



Management expects high third-quarter revenue burn, followed by seasonal fourth-quarter softness. Award timing could also produce temporary backlog volatility, while weather and project schedules may slow conversion even if long-term demand remains intact.

Sterling’s Ratings Support the Event Thesis

The raised outlook, expanding visibility and margin performance strengthen the event-driven case, but execution remains the deciding factor. Sterling must translate awards into revenues and earnings without allowing labor constraints or project complexity to erode returns.



STRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its Growth Score of B supports the improving earnings profile, while the Value Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D show that valuation and recent trading strength provide less support. The ratings point to fundamentals and estimate momentum as the central near-term drivers rather than a broad-based style advantage. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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