Sterling Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Additionally, both metrics increased year over year.

The company’s third-quarter results were driven by robust performance across both segments, delivering strong revenue and EBITDA growth. This strong performance was mainly driven by a 58% increase in E-Infrastructure Solutions and a 10% increase in Transportation Solutions, which helped offset weaker performance in the Building Solutions segment.

Shares of Sterling risen 2.6% after trading hours yesterday, following the earnings release.

Inside Sterling’s Q3 Headlines

Sterling reported adjusted earnings of $3.48 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 by 24.7%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20.

Revenues of $689 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $612 million by 12.5% and increased 16% from the year-ago figure of $594 million. Revenues increased 32% year over year, excluding RHB from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Discussion of Sterling

E-Infrastructure Solutions: Revenues (which consist of 60% of total revenues) from the segment were $417.1 million, up from the year-ago figure of $263.9 million. Adjusted operating income was $111.7 million, up 56.8% from $71.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Transportation Solutions: For the reported quarter, the segment’s revenues amounted to $170.5 million, up 10% from $155.1 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income was $26.7 million, indicating growth from the $19.1 million reported in the year-ago period.

Building Solutions: This segment’s revenues totaled $101.4 million, down 1.1% from $102.6 billion in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income of $12.6 million was up 9.6% from $13.9 million in the year-ago period.

Sneak Peek at Sterling’s Financials

At the end of the third quarter, cash equivalents were $306.4 million, down from $664.2 million at the end of 2024. Long-term debt was $279.5 million at the third-quarter end against $289.9 million at the 2024-end.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA rose 47% year over year to $155.8 million, reflecting strong operational performance. Gross margin expanded 280 basis points to 24.7%.

As of the first nine months of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $253.9 million, down from $322.8 million in the prior-year period.

STRL’s Raised Outlook for 2025

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be in the range of $10.35 to $10.52 (the prior expectation was $9.21 to $9.47). The company expects adjusted net income for the full-year 2025 to range between $321 million and $326 million (the prior expectation was $285 million to $294 million).

Sterling also anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $486 million and $491 million for the year (the prior expectation was $438 million to $453 million).

STRL’s Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

Sterling currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masco Corporation MAS posted lackluster third-quarter 2025 results, wherein the adjusted earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and tumbled year over year. The quarter’s performance was hurt due to the weak contributions from the Decorative Architectural Products segment, which outweighed the improved performance of the Plumbing Products segment.

The ongoing uncertainties in the global economy and tariff-related risks are restricting Masco’s near-term prospects. Masco expects net sales to be down in low single digits year over year, with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% (compared with 17.5% in 2024). Adjusted EPS is now expected to be between $3.90 and $3.95, compared with $3.90-$4.10 expected earlier. The revised range compares with the adjusted EPS of $4.10 reported in 2024.



United Rentals, Inc.’s URI third-quarter 2025 EPS missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased, but the bottom line declined.

United Rentals reported record third-quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong demand across construction and industrial end markets. Growth in both general rentals and specialty segments supported the results. Customer optimism, healthy backlogs and seasonal activity contributed to the overall strength. For 2025, United Rentals expects total revenues to be in the range of $16-$16.2 billion compared with $15.8-$16.1 billion expected earlier.

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) results, with earnings missing Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the total revenues beat the same. On a year-over-year basis, both metrics declined.

The continued housing market softness due to declining consumer confidence and affordability concerns marred D.R. Horton’s quarterly performance, resulting in lower home closings. Although the company is actively engaging in offering necessary sales incentives to drive traffic and incremental sales, it is adversely impacting the bottom line. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s strong liquidity, low leverage and national scale offer significant operational and financial flexibility.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.