Sterling Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL delivered a strong second quarter of 2026, with adjusted earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing sharply year over year. Results were driven by outsized growth in E-Infrastructure Solutions, supported by strong organic execution and contributions from the CEC and Stone Ridge acquisitions.



Transportation Solutions revenues declined as Sterling accelerated the reallocation of resources toward higher-margin E-Infrastructure opportunities. Meanwhile, Building Solutions remained pressured by relatively flat homebuilder activity and continued housing affordability challenges.

Inside Sterling’s Q2 Headlines

Adjusted earnings were $5.80 per share, beating the consensus mark of $5.20 by 11.5%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69.



Revenues of $1.17 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion by 9.3% and increased 90.1% from $614.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Acquisitions, including CEC and Stone Ridge, contributed $250.8 million to revenues during the quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Signed backlog ended the quarter at $4.33 billion, up 116% year over year, while combined backlog increased 150% to $5.62 billion. Second-quarter book-to-burn ratios were 1.4x for signed backlog and 1.3x for combined backlog, excluding the impact of the Stone Ridge acquisition.



Beyond signed work, the company’s pipeline of high-probability future-phase opportunities exceeded $1.4 billion. Sterling’s signed backlog, unsigned awards and future-phase opportunities represented a total addressable pool of more than $7 billion, up more than $2.5 billion from the end of 2025.

STRL Posts Record Profitability as Margins Expand

Operating leverage remained a key highlight as profit growth outpaced the top line. Gross profit increased to $290 million from $143.1 million a year ago, while gross margin improved to 24.8% from 23.3%, an expansion of roughly 150 basis points.



Operating income reached $219.3 million compared with $104.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 104% year over year to $256.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 22% from 20.4%.

Q2 Segmental Discussion of Sterling

E-Infrastructure Solutions was the primary growth engine, with segment revenues, which accounted for 78% of total revenues, jumping to $905 million from $310.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Management attributed the performance to strong results across organic and acquired operations. The legacy site development business generated 111% revenue growth, reflecting expansion across all regions, while CEC’s electrical services revenues increased 140% from the pre-acquisition second quarter.



Profitability in the segment also increased sharply. Adjusted operating income climbed to $217.8 million from $87.7 million. E-Infrastructure signed backlog rose 165% year over year, with mission-critical projects, including data centers, manufacturing and semiconductor facilities, representing 92% of segment backlog.



Transportation Solutions revenues, which represented 13% of total revenues, declined to $156.7 million from $196.8 million. The decrease reflected Sterling’s ongoing shift of resources from transportation projects toward higher-margin E-Infrastructure opportunities. Despite lower revenues, adjusted operating income increased to $30.5 million from $28.3 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 19.5% from 14.4%.



Building Solutions remained the softer spot. Revenues, which accounted for 9% of total revenues, slipped to $106.5 million from $107.3 million. Adjusted operating income declined to $10.5 million from $11.8 million as relatively flat homebuilder activity and affordability pressures weighed on performance.

Sterling’s Cash Generation Supports Buybacks & Liquidity

Cash generation remained a notable support for the balance sheet. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $328 million during the first six months of 2026, up from $170.3 million in the year-ago period. Cash and cash equivalents ended June at $464.5 million, up from $390.7 million at the end of 2025.



Sterling repurchased $35.3 million of common stock during the first half of the year. Long-term debt stood at $268.7 million at quarter-end compared with $275.9 million at the end of 2025, while capital expenditures totaled $69.6 million.

STRL Raises 2026 Guidance on Strong Award Activity

Confidence in its operating momentum translated into higher full-year targets. Sterling raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $4-$4.15 billion from the prior range of $3.70-$3.80 billion, indicating strong execution, expanding backlog and contributions from the Stone Ridge acquisition.



Earnings are now expected to be $17.25-$17.85 per share, up from the previous forecast of $16.50-$17.15. Adjusted earnings are projected at $19.70-$20.30 per share compared with the prior outlook of $18.40-$19.05.



The company also lifted EBITDA guidance to $829-$854 million from $801-$831 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $891-$916 million from the earlier range of $843-$873 million.

STRL’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Sterling currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased sharply year over year.



Comfort Systems’ quarterly performance reflected continued strength across the end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing its confidence in the business momentum. Backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion on March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported United Rentals’ results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year. Rental revenues increased 12.7% year over year to a quarterly record of $3.85 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year.



The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices and margin compression. Ongoing softness in the housing market because of weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges due to high mortgage rates hurt the top-line growth. The number of homes closed declined 8.4% year over year to 6,997 units. Net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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