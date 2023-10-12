News & Insights

Sterling nudges lower after data shows UK economy grew 0.2% in August

October 12, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Thursday, paring gains after data showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last flat on the day at $1.2319 at 0602 GMT, compared with $1.23225 ahead of the data

Against the euro EURGBP=D3, sterling was at 86.32 pence, versus 86.28 pence right before the figures.

