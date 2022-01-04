US Markets

Sterling nears 2-year high vs euro on rate rise bets

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The pound approached two-year highs against the euro on Tuesday and slipped only modestly against a strengthening dollar, supported by a continued rise in gilt yields on growing expectation the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

By 0930 GMT, the pound slipped 0.2% against the dollar at 1.35, holding close to six-week highs of $1.355 hit on Dec. 31 GBP=D3 while against the euro it rose 0.13% to 83.69 pence, having earlier reached 83.65 pence, the highest since February 2020 GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3.

British economic activity has generally been firm and the latest revised PMI figures showed manufacturing growing in December more quickly than earlier thought.

Jobs growth slowed but new orders and output rose at a faster pace than in November, while prices charged by factories rose at their fastest pace on record, keeping alive inflation concerns.

British "real" or inflation-linked yields also have risen, up around 100 bps on the 10-year segment in the past month while German and U.S. equivalents have risen 20 bps or less GB10YIL=RR.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular