Sterling nears 2-year high vs euro on rate rise bets

By 0930 GMT, the pound slipped 0.2% against the dollar at 1.35, holding close to six-week highs of $1.355 hit on Dec. 31 GBP=D3 while against the euro it rose 0.13% to 83.69 pence, having earlier reached 83.65 pence, the highest since February 2020 GBP=D3, EURGBP=D3.

British economic activity has generally been firm and the latest revised PMI figures showed manufacturing growing in December more quickly than earlier thought.

Jobs growth slowed but new orders and output rose at a faster pace than in November, while prices charged by factories rose at their fastest pace on record, keeping alive inflation concerns.

British "real" or inflation-linked yields also have risen, up around 100 bps on the 10-year segment in the past month while German and U.S. equivalents have risen 20 bps or less GB10YIL=RR.

