Sterling Metals Unveils Promising Copper Road Findings

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals has announced promising findings from their Copper Road Project in Ontario, identifying high-grade copper and molybdenum in surface samples. These discoveries highlight a significant porphyry mineralization footprint and are supported by a comprehensive soil sampling program. The ongoing 3D IP survey aims to refine drill targets and further explore this high-potential area.

