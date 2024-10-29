News & Insights

Sterling Metals Unveils Promising Copper Road Findings

Sterling Metals (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals has announced promising findings from their Copper Road Project in Ontario, identifying high-grade copper and molybdenum in surface samples. These discoveries highlight a significant porphyry mineralization footprint and are supported by a comprehensive soil sampling program. The ongoing 3D IP survey aims to refine drill targets and further explore this high-potential area.

