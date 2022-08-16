Sterling little changed after mixed labour market data

By 0804 GMT, the pound was flat at $1.2051, after earlier dropping to its lowest level since Aug. 5 at $1.2008. GBP=D3

Against the euro, it was little changed at 84.275 pence. EURGBP=D3

The Bank of England (BoE) is closely watching labour market data for signs inflationary pressures are cooling, but analysts said the mixed data would be unlikely to move the needle when it comes to the policy decision next month.

"The labour market data was a bit of a mixed bag," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.

"I don't think this is going to impact the Bank of England's thinking in terms of interest rates," Brown added, saying he expected another 50 basis point rate rise in September.

Money markets are currently pricing in around an 83% chance of a second consecutive 50 basis point hike from the BoE next month, little changed from before the data.

Looking ahead, focus is likely to turn to Wednesday's inflation figures for July for clues on the BoE's next move.

The headline consumer price index is forecast to have increased to 9.8% in July, although the BoE expects a peak later in the year above 13% amid soaring energy prices.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2022http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit votehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk Editing by Mark Potter)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.