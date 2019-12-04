Sterling jumps to 7-month high vs dollar, euro

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The pound rallied to a seven-month high versus the U.S. dollar and the euro in early trading on Wednesday as some weakness in the greenback triggered some technical demand for the British currency.

Traders reported some option structures above $1.30 fuelling some pent up demand for the pound.

Against the dollar GBP=D3, the pound rose 0.3% to $1.3045, its highest since May. Versus the euro EURGBP=D3, the British currency climbed 0.4% to 84.95 pence, its highest in seven months.

