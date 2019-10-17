Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sterling surged more than 1% and British share prices rallied on Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union officials said a Brexit deal was done.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Britain and the EU had agreed a new Brexit deal, and he recommended that the EU summit endorsed the agreement.

The pound jumped as high as $1.2988 GBP=D3, a five-month high. Against the euro it rose sharply to 85.77 pence EURGBP=D3.

The euro was also buoyed by the news, gaining 0.5% versus the dollar to $1.1125 EUR=EBS.

British and European stocks rose across the board, with the UK mid-cap index up more than 1.1% .FTMC. Germany's DAX .GDAX rallied 0.5% while Ireland's .ISEQ gained 0.3%.

Euro zone government bond yields rose DE10YT=RR, while the 10-year British gilt yield was up 7 basis points, at 0.793%, its highest since July GB10YT=RR.

(Reporting by London Markets Team Writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.wilkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.