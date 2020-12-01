US Markets

Sterling jumps on report Brexit negotiations have entered "tunnel" stage

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling jumped to as high as $1.3442 on Tuesday after Times Radio said that Brexit trade deal talks have entered the "tunnel" stage of negotiations.

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to as high as $1.3442 on Tuesday after Times Radio said that Brexit trade deal talks have entered the "tunnel" stage of negotiations.

The pound surged to hit a three-month high of $1.3442 at 1610 GMT, gaining half a percent in around 5 minutes GBP=D3.

"Tunnel was the key word that pushed the pound higher," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales for financial institutions at Mizuho. "The market has taken this comment as a deal is very close."

The "tunnel" is a term for an intense final stage of secretive, make-or-break negotiations.

The pound held on to its gains, and was at $1.3435 at 1624 GMT, up 0.8% on the day. Against a stronger euro, it was down around 0.2% on the day at 89.69 pence, having erased some losses after the news EURGBP=D3.

Sterling jumpshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JyL2la

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

